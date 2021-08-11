Comedian Andy Gross to perform in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Comedian, magician, and ventriloquist Andy Gross is bringing his multi-faceted stage show to Savannah.

Gross will perform his show Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Savannah Comedy Revue. The show will be held in the Bay Street Theater located at 1 Jefferson Street.

To find out more about Andy Gross, visit https://andygrosslive.com/.

