Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Contract worker at Georgia chicken plant electrocuted, dies

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a contract worker at a chicken processing plant in Georgia died after he was electrocuted while cleaning at the Perdue Farms facility.

The Macon Telegraph reported that Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard said 23-year-old Antonio Ramirez was found electrocuted Sunday morning at the central Georgia plant in Perry when a supervisor went to check on him.

Gabbard says the supervisor noticed Ramirez was bent over as if looking for something, but felt a shock upon getting closer, turned off the power and called emergency officials.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the hospital. Perdue said it was in communication with local authorities and offered condolences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise
SCCPSS
SCCPSS releases COVID-19 data for week ending August 6; 224 students tested positive and 1127 quarantined
A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
Brian Ulrich
Guyton man charged with participating in riot at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after standoff

Latest News

Records: Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia in 2020
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
Georgia county could mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers
Lowcountry deputies preparing for open carry law changes
Lowcountry deputies preparing for open carry law changes
Long County School System
Long County Schools quarantine students along bus line