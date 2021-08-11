COVID-19, staffing shortage causing delays for Chatham Area Transit services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is experiencing disruptions in service and delays due to the pandemic and staffing shortages, according to the company.

According to CAT, impacts from COVID-19 and the staffing shortage is leading to disruptions that include unusual delays in service for customers of CAT’s fixed-route and CAT Mobility paratransit service.

“We want to apologize to our customers for the disruptions during these challenging times,” Interim CEO Valerie Ragland said in a prepared statement. “We ask for customers’ patience and understanding as we work to fill staffing vacancies during this continued pandemic, while continuing to follow the CDC’s safety requirements.”

CAT says it is working to resolve issues through a recruitment campaign and the continued implementation of safety measures, such as reduced vehicle capacities and COVID quarantines.

