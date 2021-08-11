Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 8-11-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A typical summer patter continues this week as high pressure will be the dominate weather feature. Our rain chances remain low and our temps will warm back into the 90s. The best rain chances will be in the afternoon and early evenings. Tropical Storm Fred may impact our area Sunday into Monday and will need to be monitored closely. It is too early to say what if any impacts we will see.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fred is near the Dominican Republic. Fred is forecast to remain weak as it interacts with land through Friday. IF it’s survives, Fred will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend with a landfall anywhere from Alabama to Florida. We potentially could see some rain and gusty winds Sunday and Monday but it’s too early to say what IF any impacts we’ll see right now. A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is a 40% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days as it moves generally westward around 20mph.

Marine Forecast: Today: S winds at 5 kt becoming SE late. Seas 1 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Thursday: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

