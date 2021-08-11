Sky Cams
Georgia Southern students are back in the classroom

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University students are back on campus in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville.

The return to campuses and classes for more than 27,000 Georgia Southern students still includes some adjustments - even this year.

Students made their way to all the places you expect on the first day. Southern and other public universities begin Fall term with many protocols lifted or, at least, loosened.

“We are face-to-face. We’re encouraging students to wear masks. We’re encouraging students to get vaccinated; everybody to get vaccinated,” Vice President/Provost Dr. Carl Reiber said.

In Statesboro, the dining halls fully reopened from being take-out last Fall. But now, they include card scanners to reduce hand to hand contact. Outside, a food truck still offers meals to go. Students offered different takes on what campus life could feel like this year.

“It’s just right. I think it’s important to remember there’s a virus going around. But I don’t think we should prioritize it over our entire lives,” GSU freshman Elizabeth Whitten said.

Others see things bouncing back too quickly from last year’s protocols.

“There weren’t this many people here, first of all. These streets were barren so it’s kind of weird. I ride my bike to class, so I have to avoid more people now,” GSU sophomore Errol Rosser said.

The provost says they’ll watch conditions around the state and schools will adapt if needed.

