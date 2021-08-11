Harry O’Donoghue - An Evening Of Song & Story at Tybee Post Theater

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The closing of Kevin Barry’s on River Street and then the coronavirus pandemic took one of Savannah’s most popular musicians out of the local music scene. But this weekend, Harry O’Donoghue will be back and he’ll have company with him.

The Irish singer-songwriter will play a live public show for the first time in more than a year on Saturday, Aug. 14, and he is using the event to introduce vocalist Molly Elizabeth Gibson to a local audience. They’ll perform “An Evening of Song & Story’' at the Tybee Post Theater starting at 8 p.m. and will include Caitlin Frasure on piano and multi-instrumentalist Vito Gutilla.

But at the center of the show will be the folk songs and singalongs that Harry has been famous for in Savannah for four decades, and a beautiful new voice that he hopes will now start to carry on the tradition of Irish music in Savannah.

“The main reason I am interested in a show like this is that it continues the music, our music, folk music in the old tradition. And for somebody as young as this lovely lady here to be interested is very refreshing. A lot of younger people are not interested in the kind of stuff that I do, the folk songs and the story songs and the humor songs and stuff like that. It’s not for them. But it’s refreshing, after many years, I have been looking for somebody that would express an interest, and this young lady came along into Kevin Barry’s one night I think,” said Harry O’Donoghue.

“I came up and I was like, ‘hi Mr. Harry, I sing Irish music.’ And so Harry and I have been working together and it has been really great. It’s such an honor to get to work with someone who is so versed in and loves the Irish music so well and he has a passion for it and that really comes through in his performing and his sharing. So, it’s great fun to be around,” said Molly Elizabeth Gibson.

This show will be both introduction and homecoming for Molly Elizabeth, who grew up in Savannah but recently moved to the Atlanta area. And although she has performed for larger audiences there and internationally, Saturday actually will be her first time performing in her hometown.

Tickets to “An Evening of Song & Story’' are $20. They are available on the Tybee Post Theater’s website and will also be available at the door on Saturday night.

Watch a preview - Harry O’ Donoghue with Molly Elizabeth Gibson - An Evening Of Song & Story:

