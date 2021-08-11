Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Kemp: Crime is ‘most significant threat’ to Georgia future

*
*(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is telling business leaders that crime is the most significant threat to Georgia’s future, keeping up his emphasis on the issue as he seeks reelection in 2022.

The Republican governor addressed the Georgia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in Columbus. He said businesses have a responsibility to publicly advocate against crime and for ways to decrease crime.

The governor has used Atlanta as a frequent target in his discourse about crime. But Kemp acknowledged Tuesday that it’s also a challenge elsewhere. He has said he will include anti-crime proposals for lawmakers to consider this fall when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS
SCCPSS releases COVID-19 data for week ending August 6; 224 students tested positive and 1127 quarantined
Brian Ulrich
Guyton man charged with participating in riot at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Monday we’ve heard again that urgent message from our local healthcare leaders how important it...
Savannah residents react to COVID update from hospitals
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Coaches charged with murder in heat death of Georgia student
Savannah mayor says city may tighten COVID-19 restrictions again if needed
Savannah mayor says city may tighten COVID-19 restrictions again if needed
Contract worker at Georgia chicken plant electrocuted, dies
Records: Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia in 2020