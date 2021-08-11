Long Co. school system releases first COVID report of the new school year

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County School System put out a “Path to Recovery” plan last school year, which lays out recommended safety procedures based on community spread of COVID-19.

The superintendent said the district is now implementing safety protocols based on the Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.

In Long County’s Path to Recovery plan, it shows a “substantial community spread” would lead to a temporary closure of the schools. According to data from the Coastal Health District, Long County’s Community Transmission Index - or CTI - is 673, as of Tuesday (8/10) which is considered “high transmission.”

However, Superintendent David Edwards says that plan is not what they’re using right now.

The assistant superintendent, Lisa McCallister said, as of now, there is no federal or state mandate to close schools, which is why the district is still operating in-person, and this is based off DPH guidelines. According to the guidance, children can return to full time in-person learning, with prevention strategies in place.

Long County is currently requiring students to wear masks on the bus and during transition periods.

McCallister says the district is in the process of revising the Path to Recovery plan, so it aligns with Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.

Long County just released its COVID-19 report, showing only one-percent of more than 4,200 students has tested positive for COVID-19.

Starting this week, the district says it will start to release weekly COVID-19 case numbers every Friday.

