Long County Schools quarantine students along bus line

Long County School System
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County students along bus route number 26 have been quarantined, according to a tweet from Long County Schools.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

