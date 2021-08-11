Long County Schools quarantine students along bus line
Published: Aug. 10, 2021
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County students along bus route number 26 have been quarantined, according to a tweet from Long County Schools.
At this time all of route twenty six bus riders are under quarantine. Please call the school for more information.— Long County Schools (@LongCoSchools) August 10, 2021

