Pooler City Council approves property tax increase

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler City Council held the final public hearing regarding the proposed millage rate increase on Wednesday.

Following the hearing, council voted unanimously to approve the increase by 1 mil to 4.597.

This is the first increase for Pooler in nine years.

The city plans to use it to address growing issues in the city like traffic, canal maintenance and widening projects and to build a new fire station.

