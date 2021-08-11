Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Pooler City Council approves property tax increase

(Sam Bauman)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler City Council held the final public hearing regarding the proposed millage rate increase on Wednesday.

Following the hearing, council voted unanimously to approve the increase by 1 mil to 4.597.

This is the first increase for Pooler in nine years.

The city plans to use it to address growing issues in the city like traffic, canal maintenance and widening projects and to build a new fire station.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> Breaking down Pooler’s proposed millage increase

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS
Savannah-Chatham school system releases data on COVID-19 cases, quarantines
Brian Ulrich
Guyton man charged with participating in riot at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Coaches charged with murder in heat death of Georgia student
Savannah mayor says city may tighten COVID-19 restrictions again if needed
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Asked and Answered: Fighting over home improvement mistakes
Beaufort Co. pediatrician worried by no mask rules in classrooms
Port Wentworth officer dies after exposure to COVID-19 while on duty