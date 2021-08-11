Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Port Wentworth officer dies after exposure to COVID-19 while on duty

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth officer has died from complications because of an exposure to COVID-19 while on duty, according to the police department.

The department posted on Facebook that Lt. Dale Sylvester Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Lt. Sylvester had worked for the Port Wentworth Police Department for approximately five years. Before that, he had retired from the Chatham County Police Department and the district attorney’s office after 26 years of service.

The department says funeral arrangements will be posted later.

The Port Wentworth Police Department is saddened to announce the death of Lt. Dale Sylvester Jr. Lt. Sylvester passed...

Posted by Port Wentworth Police Department on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS
Savannah-Chatham school system releases data on COVID-19 cases, quarantines
Brian Ulrich
Guyton man charged with participating in riot at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Coaches charged with murder in heat death of Georgia student
Savannah mayor says city may tighten COVID-19 restrictions again if needed
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment

Latest News

Beaufort Co. pediatrician worried by no mask rules in classrooms
SCCPSS
Savannah-Chatham school system releases data on COVID-19 cases, quarantines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Close to 5,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Carolina in one day
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the state reached a...
SC reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, death toll surpasses 10,000