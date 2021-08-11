Records: Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia in 2020

ATLANTA (AP) - The wife of potential U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker voted in Georgia in November, although she doesn’t identify her Atlanta house as her primary residence for property tax purposes.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Julie Blanchard requested a ballot be sent to her in Westlake, Texas, for the presidential election and returned it.

Walker is considering a run for U.S. Senate in Georgia as a Republican. A longtime friend of former President Donald Trump, Walker has joined in Trump’s unproven assertions that the 2020 election was stolen by fraudulent votes.

Questions about whether his wife voted properly in Georgia could turn those claims back on Walker.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.