Savannah Area Chamber supporting Gov. Kemp’s call for more to get vaccinated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called on business communities around the state to help spread the message of the importance of more people getting vaccinated.

The governor specifically noted local chambers of commerce to help lead the charge.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce is really focusing on its members, encouraging them to take steps to help bring our vaccination rates up locally.

“The Savannah Area Chamber, of course, supports the governor’s efforts to get as many Georgians vaccinated as possible. And what we’re on that end is trying to, not trying to, but reminding our members in the business community to encourage their employees to get vaccinated,” Savannah Area Chamber Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Jared Downs said.

Downs handles governmental relations for the Savannah Area Chamber. He says right now, in addition to a still diminished workforce, a lack of vaccinated employees is one of the issues employers are dealing with in the Hostess City.

“The more that get vaccinated, the less that are going to get sick or seriously ill. And right now, hospitals are filling up. So, if you’re sick, you’re not able to work. So that’s an issue,” Downs said.

Last summer, the Chamber and city partnered up on the Savannah Safe Pledge help the business community curb the spread of COVID-19. Downs says Chamber leaders are again discussing starting up some kind of new initiative to address the same issue.

Downs was asked if he’s hearing if any business members are considering mandating vaccines for employees, and he said he’s not aware of any. He added that would ultimately be up to each individual business.

