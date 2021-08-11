Sky Cams
Savannah State ready to hit the field

(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers opened fall camp last week.

The Tigers didn’t have a season last fall but did play two games in the spring. So, right now they’re preparing for their first full-on season in two years.

A school official did confirm that right now the team is about 90 percent vaccinated, and since the conference is requiring vaccinations to play, they expect it to be 100 percent by the time the season is here.

They are also anticipating 100 percent capacity as of now.

Head Coach Shawn Quinn said it has been a long road to get here.

“It’s probably been the most challenging getting to camp with some circumstances outside of football, and just all the challenges with that, but the guys are resilient and they’re a good group of guys, so I’m really thankful to work with them. We’ve got a long way to go. I told them the other day in the meeting, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day,’ but we’ve got to get it done in about six weeks,” Coach Quinn said.

