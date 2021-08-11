SC reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, death toll surpasses 10,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the state reached a death toll of 10,000 based on 15 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday.

The latest data was compiled Monday, since DHEC reports numbers two days after they are received.

The report include 2,560 new cases, including 1,680 confirmed through PCR tests and another 880 detected through rapid testing. The report included 14 confirmed and one probable death.

The latest deaths included one confirmed death in Charleston County, one confirmed death in Colleton County and one probable death in Georgetown County.

The results came from 17,906 tests conducted with a percent positive of 13.8%, down from15.5% reported Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 648,508 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 529,198 cases detected using PCR tests and 119,310 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,007 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 8,823 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,184 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 8.7 million tests since the pandemic began.







