School leaders give COVID-19 update at first board meeting of new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students have been back in the classroom for a whole week as of Wednesday.

But we know in the first three days, 3 percent of the students are quarantined because of COVID-19 while less than 1 percent have tested positive for the virus.

The district had their first board meeting of the new school year on Wednesday. Obviously, there was a lot of information on COVID protocol and mitigation. In fact, before the board’s meeting early Wednesday morning, a handful of people stood out here to protest their mask requirement. WTOC did ask all of those people if they wanted to speak about their stand and they declined the chance.

As for the district, they say masking has helped keep their student in school and ensures they can stay on this path.

They say they are continuing to follow CDC guidance and are keeping their strict mitigation practices for safety of all. One concern as cases begin to happen within the district is among staff.

Leaders say they are looking into but could have situations with staff shortages and students have to flip virtual while the staff recovers.

One of those feeling the impacts of the quarantine is District 6 board member David Bringman. He joined the meeting via phone because COVID hit close to his home but says they learned quickly thanks to their action planning.

“My child was an asymptomatic positive on Wednesday after we were contacted by a family that we had close contact with. The district acted swiftly, and I spent the evening doing contact tracing within an hour we were contacted by the school and told to pick up a packet and Chromebook so that he and his class who were having to quarantine would be able to continue to learn. And I just want to reiterate that this is probably the new normal, but the district is working tirelessly to make sure that we continue to educate our students as they may go in and out of quarantine,” Bringman said.

While they discussed COVID impacts, they did give an update on the transportation shortage.

Leaders say they were able to route an additional 3,500 students since the start of the year and they will continue to look for efficiencies. They also say they added a phone line for concerns to help parents.

While we have seen the number of COVID cases from the first three days, leaders say they will be watching what happens next.

They did say several have reached out about wanting to go to a virtual learning environment and the E-learning academy sits close to its capacity level.

