Veterans compete in national wheelchair games for 40th year

By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Olympic games are over, but the Veterans Wheelchair Games are in full swing. This is the 40th year of the games, and the first year they’ve been back in person since the pandemic. We have a local team up in New York this week to compete.

Carl Morgan served his country in the army for almost 20 years. In 2003, doctors found a tumor on his spine that would require surgery.

“After the surgery to remove the tumor I was not able to walk anymore,” said Carl Morgan, sports and recreation director at Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA).

Morgan did administrative and computer duty for the army for another few years. Once he retired from the army, he had a hard time filling the empty space. That’s when another veteran told him about the Wheelchair Games.

“It’s a host of different sporting events. It’s almost like a wheelchair Olympics,” he said.

Morgan joined the Wheelchair Games in 2013 and has been a regular ever since.

“I like the ones that move a lot. Not necessarily the slower ones like archery and that kind of stuff that they normally do. Or air rifles. I like to move around,” he said.

Now Morgan serves in a different way, as sports director of the organization.

The southeast chapter, based in Augusta, has about 30 veterans traveling to New York for the games. COVID forced them to go virtual last year, and partially virtual this year. But these veterans are no strangers to adapting to tough circumstances.

“You learn a lot. You learn a lot from the other vets in terms of what they’re dealing with and how they address it,” he said.

He says being around other vets with similar injuries and stories gives him an outlet to stay active and competitive.

“Almost every sport that you did as an able body you can do as adaptive sports,” said Morgan.

The games run through this weekend. They’ll compete in things like power soccer, basketball, ping pong, and powerlifting. If you’re looking to get involved in the Wheelchair Games, visit National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

