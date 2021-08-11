WEDNESDAY | Seasonable summer weather!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today’s forecast is basically a continuation of Tuesday’s. The day begins dry, to mostly dry, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It’s a humid morning.

Temperatures warm into the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and early evening. One, or two, thunderstorms could produce really heavy rain and frequent lightning. But, only a couple spots will be impacted.

The chance of rain diminishes this evening with the loss of day-time heating. The process repeats itself Thursday; seasonably hot and mostly dry.

TROPICAL STORM FRED -

We are watching Tropical Storm Fred and keeping an eye on the system through the weekend. With a likely final landfall in the Florida Panhandle, I’d plan on a boost in the chance of rain Sunday and Monday. We’ll monitor for subtle changes and pass along updates.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.