Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

WEDNESDAY | Seasonable summer weather!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today’s forecast is basically a continuation of Tuesday’s. The day begins dry, to mostly dry, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It’s a humid morning.

Temperatures warm into the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and early evening. One, or two, thunderstorms could produce really heavy rain and frequent lightning. But, only a couple spots will be impacted.

The chance of rain diminishes this evening with the loss of day-time heating. The process repeats itself Thursday; seasonably hot and mostly dry.

TROPICAL STORM FRED -

We are watching Tropical Storm Fred and keeping an eye on the system through the weekend. With a likely final landfall in the Florida Panhandle, I’d plan on a boost in the chance of rain Sunday and Monday. We’ll monitor for subtle changes and pass along updates.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS
SCCPSS releases COVID-19 data for week ending August 6; 224 students tested positive and 1127 quarantined
Brian Ulrich
Guyton man charged with participating in riot at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Monday we’ve heard again that urgent message from our local healthcare leaders how important it...
Savannah residents react to COVID update from hospitals
‘We are at wits’ end’: Regional health leaders urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations rise

Latest News

*
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-10-2021
Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves into the Caribbean
*
TUESDAY | Classic summer weather is in the forecast!
Tracking the tropics
Dave's 7pm Forecast