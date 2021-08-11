Work underway to provide permanent fix for ash roads in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ash roads have been a major headache for residents of Effingham County for years.

But after the passage of TSPLOST last year, they were told a permanent fix was just around the corner.

A long awaited fix for those like Vicki Wilkerson who we met in Guyton last year.

“I have to tell them to slowdown to be careful and you know it will mess up the tires on your cars or whatever and yes, it’s embarrassing.”

But now, 10 months after we spoke with her, this embarrassing road, also known as Archer Road, is getting some work done.

“What you’re seeing today is actually engineering testing. We’re core sampling the road,” said Effingham Assistant County Manager Eric Larson.

So, no it’s not the full fix Vicki was looking for, but it’s an important start to a permanent solution.

“What we’re doing is called Full Depth Reclamation,” said Larson.

That means, “introducing an asphalt emulsion,” which Larson says is, “basically, the same oil you build a road with but diluted with water.”

Larson says you take this asphalt emulsion and, “add it to the mixture of dirt and rock and aggregate and asphalt that’s already on the road.”

Once the water that was diluted into the asphalt dries out, “the remaining oil acts like a glue and basically adheres everything together,” Larson says.

They then cover it with either chip and seal surface or hot mix asphalt surface.

It’s this seal that Larson says will mitigate any concern that ash will was into nearby streams.

But long before that the process begins with coring.

“We’re going to take those core samples back to the lab. We’re going to test them and we’re going to make sure when we put together our mix design of emulsified asphalt, rock, ash dirt, that it’s going to be the right combination so when we redo these roads it’s going to last for a long time.”

Larson says there are a total of 20 possible mixtures so each road could have a unique combination that best fits it.

A process the county first tested, and saw positive results from on Indigo Road just north of Springfield.

Good news for Vicki and all in the county ready to say goodbye to ash roads.

“I am very excited to have the resources to do this project and it’s not going to be the temporary solution that we’ve had in years past,” said Larson.

In total, the county will be paving 11 roads with an estimated cost of $7 million all funded by TSPLOST.

They will be taking samples for another week and hope to begin work as early as this November. They expect the work to be completed by early 2022.

