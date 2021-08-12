Sky Cams
Back to school vaccine drive-through clinic held in Beaufort Co.

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A back to school drive-through vaccination clinic was held in Beaufort County on Thursday.

“We’ve actually seen a real increase in demand lately. I think with the surge of COVID-19 that our county has seen most recently, I think the sense of urgency has arrived for our community. And with students starting back on Monday I think there’s never been a more important time for students and their families to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated,” Beaufort Memorial Hospital Director of Operations and Special Projects, Courtney Smith said.

“I’ve seen cases of it, and I definitely do not, cannot, and will not jeopardize the fact that I got to do everything I can to prevent it. My daughter being in the medical field for years, she’s like mom go get him vaccinated,” Denise Jennings said.

