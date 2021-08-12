Sky Cams
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts first National Night Out event

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Candler County, folks had the chance to meet some of the people who help keep them safe.

Rain washed out National Night Out earlier this month, but they’re gathered Thursday night. It’s a chance to for people to connect with law enforcement and other folks in public safety and a chance for those officers to get to know them.

This marks the first time Candler County Sheriff’s Office has hosted this nationally known event.

Organizers say they want to meet people outside of emergencies and other tense situations so they’re more familiar with the people they protect. For visitors, it’s a chance to connect with a deputy or officer and know each in case they ever need them.

“It’s important for us to do this, for the children alone so they can know that officers want to help them,” Candler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ray Smith said.

