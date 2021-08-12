CDC strengthens recommendation for pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Center for Disease Control has strengthened its recommendation for those who are pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The change is based on new data about the safety of the vaccines. Health officials are not seeing vaccine safety concerns regarding pregnancy.

The agency found it does not increase the chances of a miscarriage. The CDC says there are safety concerns for people who are pregnant and do not get vaccinated. They are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as pre-term birth.

The agency also says there is no data to support that vaccines can cause fertility issues.

The new recommendation from the CDC says pregnant women should get the COVID-19 vaccine has a local OBGYN feeling grateful.

“We know the surge is happening there is a huge uptick in cases and we want to do everything we can to protect our moms and protect their babies,” Dr. Andres Montes said.

Dr. Montes is an attending OBGYN at St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System. He says pregnant women are at high risk when it comes to COVID which is a concern as we see the record case numbers, we’re seeing.

CDC data shows only about 23 percent of women pregnant across the county are vaccinated. He is glad the CDC recommends the vaccine knowing firsthand how it impacts new moms.

“I took care of pregnant women with COVID, and I still remember the moms that I have had to take for emergency C-section because their respiratory system is failing, and they had to go on a ventilator, and we had to get the baby out so their respiratory system could actually function properly. And so having these experiences is why I strongly, strongly recommend that pregnant mom’s get the vaccine,” Dr. Montes.

Dr. Montes says a big challenge medical professionals are working to combat is misinformation.

“I’ve talked to a lot of patients they’ve said, ‘I’ve seen this on social media this report about infertility’ and it’s not true. There’s no scientific evidence. Tens of thousands of women have already received the vaccine, then tens of thousands of pregnant women have already received the vaccine and there’s been no horrible outcomes reported. Right now, in the CDC’s vaccine reporting system there’s over a hundred thousand people in the system there’s been no adverse outcomes reported. And so, when we look at the science, when we look at the data it is safe,” Dr. Montes said.

