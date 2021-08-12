Coastal Health District director waiting on COVID-19 vaccine booster shot decision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of the Coastal Health District (CHD) is watching and waiting to see what the decision is on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

He also commented on the record number of cases we’re experiencing and says it’s why they are still pushing first shots for a majority of those in our community. Almost daily we’re setting new record highs of the community transmission index, COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations.

It’s a trend no one wants to see.

“Well, it’s very depressing and certainly very concerning and I fully expect all of those numbers to get worse before they get better,” Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said.

As we see a record number of cases, people are rushing to get a COVID-19 test, but Dr. Davis wants to see people get their vaccine. He says what’s bothersome about the numbers now is that the vaccine is widely available and effective.

Dr. Davis said a majority of those in our hospitals are unvaccinated, though there are some who have got their shot but are immunocompromised.

The FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot for these people. Dr. Davis says they are watching what happens knowing it will impact them as they manage this surge of cases.

“Let’s just say we will certainly do our very best to do that. It could also be another case initially of déjà vu all over again you know if there is a huge demand for a third dose you know it takes a little while to scale up and we had to significantly alter all the operations at the health department and basically put almost all of our resources into vaccination,” Dr. Davis said.

Dr. Davis said if a third dose is approved and recommended how significant the burden on healthcare leaders is will depend on who qualifies.

