Company closing glass factory in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The announcement of Bulloch County plant’s upcoming closure saddened many in this community, but they say it’s not surprising.

Parent company Apogee Enterprises announced on Wednesday that the Viracon plant opened in 1998 will close. The line of glass products made here “will be transitioned to the company’s facility in Owatonna, Minnesota....”.

County economic developers say different industries have felt the impact of a pandemic in different ways and different stages.

“In some ways, they’re like a canary in a coalmine for our local industry. Their orders tend to be so far out into the future, their internal folks are trying to forecast into the future as to where things will go,” said Benjy Thompson, with the Development Authority of Bulloch County.

The plant has roughly 190 employees now. The company says production here will continue to mid-October. Thompson anticipates Georgia Department of Labor, nearby Ogeechee Tech and others will offer job fairs and other ways for these employers to land on their feet - maybe close to home.

“The job market is very tight. The industry partners that we have in the county and in the region are aching for good employees. So, now is a good time for those folks to be out trying to find work,” Thompson said.

They’re expected to keep the staff through some time in October, then retain part of that group to help.

