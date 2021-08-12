COVID-19 vaccine push continues in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The effort to get Georgians vaccinated continues especially in high-transmission areas.

Over in McIntosh County, the community transmission index, or “CTI,” is 597. A week ago, it was 364.

WTOC’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to local health leaders... who say people are taking-notice of these rising numbers.

I wasn’t able to get inside the McIntosh County Health Department, as it is swamped with people, but one nurse says they’re staying busy. With the county’s low vaccination rate, this is something they want to continue seeing.

The district nursing director for the Coastal Health District spent her Thursday assisting at the McIntosh County Health Department - that’s how busy the clinic has gotten. She says it’s mostly been older adults coming in for the vaccine, as the health department only offers the Moderna shot.

Department of Public Health data shows 32 percent of McIntosh County residents are fully vaccinated. Higher than neighboring counties like Wayne, Long and Liberty.

But Angela Hartley says as the Delta variant continues to spread, it’s important for residents in a high transmission area…like McIntosh to roll up their sleeves.

“Some people think that vaccinated people are getting COVID-19 too, and they are. The difference is vaccinated people are not usually ending up in the hospital and they’re not on ventilators. We’re seeing young people now that are very severely ill, and they’re ending up in the ICUs and on ventilators and they’re dying. It’s preventable,” District Nursing Director Angela Hartley said.

The health department is offering vaccines every Thursday. You can make an appointment on the Coastal Health District’s website, but they also accept walk-ins.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.