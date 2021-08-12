Ga. DPH launches Say ‘Yes’ Summer initiative to get more Georgians vaccinated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All week long we’ve been hearing from local doctors right here in our community, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Those doctors are urging everyone to get vaccinated, and now, the Georgia Department of Public Health is stepping in with a new statewide campaign that kicks off this Saturday, Aug. 14 at Forsyth Park. That’s where one of the first Say “Yes” Summer pop-up vaccination clinics will be held during the weekly Forsyth Farmers’ Market.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is hosting a series of pop-up events to get more Georgians vaccinated. The Say Yes Summer events will be held in popular public places with plenty of foot traffic. They’ll also be at the Savannah Bananas game on Saturday night. All vaccinations are free and do not require appointments, insurance, or identification.

DPH will team up with local artists and art organizations for these events. This is a national-to-local collaboration between DPH, local artists and art organizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and several other groups. The events begin this Saturday in Savannah, Athens, and Atlanta before expanding to other areas of the state.

Here’s what you need to know for this Saturday’s events in Savannah:

You do not need an appointment, just walk up and get the shot.

The first clinic Saturday at the Forsyth Park Farmers’ Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday night’s clinic at the Savannah Bananas game at Grayson Stadium will be from 4 to 8 pm.

For more information on the DPH Say “Yes” Summer initiative, click here.

