Georgia Southern AD looking to improve athletic programs in new year

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko met with the media on Monday. He said that since he was hired in March of 2020, his emphasis has been on improving all 17 Eagles sports teams, including football.

Last season, Southern finished the regular season 7-5 and won their bowl game, but Benko said 7 and 5 isn’t going to cut it if you want to compete for a conference title.

“There’s some new additions this year that I’m really excited about. If you’ve been out to practice, its a renewed energy,” said Benko. “I’m really looking forward to this season, so listen, Coach Lunsford will share with you, and I agree with him, that 7-5 isn’t the standard here, and he’s been open about that and I am too, so I’m very optimistic this year that with the pieces we’ve added both to the roster and coaching staff, and whatnot. We have a great home schedule and with all the ingredients you have, you’re going to have a special season. I learned a long time ago not to forecast how the season is going to go, just because things or whatnot, but I’m very optimistic heading into the season.”

The Eagles football team has their first scrimmage and fan day on Saturday at Paulson.

