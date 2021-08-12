Georgia Southern football team 61 percent vaccinated

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly one week into fall camp, the Georgia Southern athletic department confirms that 61-percent of the football team has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for the department issued the following statement via email:

“We continue to educate our student-athletes and staff on the importance of getting vaccinated, but it remains a personal choice for all and we support that. Dating back to the spring semester, Georgia Southern has been proactively providing educational information to our student-athletes and staff on the benefits of being vaccinated. Additionally, medical personnel have spoken to, and continue to speak to, all of our teams regarding the medical research behind the vaccine.

They added that according to NCAA guidance, all unvaccinated student-athletes took a COVID test when they returned to campus and are tested on a weekly basis.

Those who are vaccinated will not be tested weekly unless they show symptoms and will not be subjected to contact tracing.

The statement continued:

“We understand that fully vaccinated teams give us the best chance to be successful this year and continue to strive for a 100 percent vaccination rate within the entire department.”

The Eagles begin their 2021 campaign on September 4th against Gardner Webb.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.