Health experts say vaccine is key to stopping future COVID variants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia and most of the country right now is focused on stopping the spread of the Delta variant. But as we know, this isn’t the first strain of the COVID-19 virus.

“We’ve seen a series of these variants appearing. Each one a little worse than the one before,” said National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.

As infection rates continue to increase health officials like Dr. Collins fear the delta variant may not be the last, or the worst strain we see.

“With all the people that are infected right now, cause that’s what the virus needs in order to mutate is lots and lots of chances to replicate, we might begin to see something emerge that the vaccines might not work so well. We don’t want to see that and so far, we haven’t seen that but that’s lurking out there.”

Luckily for us right now, Dr. Collins says, we have three vaccines that do work.

“If you’ve received full vaccination from anyone of those three you are very well protected against ending up in the hospital with this.”

Dr. Collins says getting those vaccines is the key to stopping future variants as well.

“The best way to prevent that is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible cause that’s how you will keep the virus from getting a chance to develop a whole new version of itself.”

Although the threat of a new strain is very real, “so far, as of today, it’s just Delta that’s everywhere. It’s more than 90 percent,” says Dr. Collins.

A number they hope to get down and a virus they hope to stop from mutating with a simple shot.

“Go to Vaccines.gov find out where you can get your immunization in the next 24 hours. It’s not that hard and it’s free,” Dr. Collins says.

