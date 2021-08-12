Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sea breeze has been a little more active and earlier than yesterday. Showers stretch from Okatie to Levy to downtown Savannah and a little in McIntosh County. An inland trough has triggered storms in Emanuel, Bulloch and Candler counties. Much like last night, the sea breeze makes its way inland and may pour or storm after an otherwise dry and hot day. Besides the rain, a few cities including Beaufort, Hilton Head and Savannah had feels like temperatures of 100° or little more.

We’ll keep those rain scenarios through about 9pm then clear skies. With those clear skies and a moonless tonight, try and watch the Perseid Meteor Shower, which peaks the next few evenings.

Friday will be mostly dry and hot with morning lows in the mid-70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s away from the immediate beaches, with a sea breeze shower in the afternoon into the early evening.

As we head into the weekend, Fred will making its way into the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front will be approaching from the Tennessee Valley. Saturday we may not make it to 90° after doing so all week with a little more moisture in the air, added cloud coverage and a 30% chance of showers and storms.

On Sunday, the front slides into Georgia and South Carolina, but will likely stall out near I-20. Deep tropical moisture will begin to spread across the Southeast in advance of Fred. I’m forecasting heavy downpours Sunday afternoon and early evening, there is low risk for severe weather, but one or two storms could be gusty with lots of lightning.

One of the first threats should Fred slow down, is enhanced flooding rains. Expect numerous showers/thunderstorms Monday into Wednesday with afternoon highs in the middle 80s.

MARINE: Friday...S winds 5kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, seas 2ft. Friday night...SE winds 5-10kts. Seas 2-3ft. Saturday...SE winds 5-10kts, seas 2-3ft with a slight chance of showers in the morning and afternoon tstms. Saturday night...SE winds 5-10kts, seas 2-3ft, and a chance of showers and tstms. SUN...SE winds 5-10kts, seas 2-3ft.

