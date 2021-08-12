Memorial Health urging people without COVID symptoms to not seek testing in emergency department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health is looking to help ease a strain on resources during this latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

They’re asking people who are asymptomatic to avoid coming to the emergency department to get a COVID test.

WTOC spoke with the medical director of emergency medicine at Memorial Health about the adjustment.

Hospitals nation-wide are struggling to keep up with the latest surge of COVID-19 cases, and suspected cases as more patients seek treatment, Memorial Health included. The hospital’s request that asymptomatic patients avoid coming to the emergency department to get tested for COVID serves two purposes, the first having to do with patient safety.

Dr. Jay Goldstein, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Memorial Health said, “It’s not that we won’t do it, but we’re trying to push them to other areas that might be a little safer for patients. Coming into our emergency department you have a significant amount of COVID that’s happening around the emergency department, viral loads are high. We want to make sure we protect those patients, number one.”

Dr. Goldstein said the other reason is a resource issue.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we can take care of the patients that need emergency care. And for the ones that don’t, the asymptomatic ones, it’s not that we wouldn’t want to take care of you…but we just feel that maybe keeping you out of the emergency department will benefit as a whole the patients that really do need that emergency care.”

Dr. Goldstein suggested asymptomatic folks visit public health testing sites, local pharmacies and, if you can find one, looking into home testing kits instead.

