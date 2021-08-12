Mostly dry today, tropical moisture increasing this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a muggy morning across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire with temperatures in the mid 70s. The only relief this morning is a light breeze, but we will warm up quick!

It's on the warm side of things this morning, but at least roads are dry! pic.twitter.com/DcXaxmSTu7 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 12, 2021

Temperatures will already be near 90 degrees at lunchtime, with “feels like” temperatures around 100 degrees during the afternoon. Don’t rely on rain to cool us off in the afternoon, other than a couple showers moving inland, most of us will be dry.

Friday will be a similar day to Thursday with morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon highs near 90. Drink plenty of water and take breaks if you are working outside! It will still “feel like” 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Saturday will be the drier out of our two weekend days. There is a bit of energy moving in that will create overall lift in the area, but rain coverage will still be around 30% with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll be watching a front drop down from the north as tropical moisture begins to move in from the south on Sunday. This moisture is associated with Tropical Depression Fred.

Tropical Update:

Although Fred has weakened, it will likely regain its Tropical Storm classification on Friday. It is still a bit early to see exactly where Tropical Depression Fred will move over the weekend, increased moisture that could lead to flooding will be our biggest risk. Depending on how far west the center of circulation is, we will be monitoring the chance for a few isolated tornadoes. Sunday into early next week. The remnants of Fred will linger into the beginning of the work week, helping hold temperatures in the low to mid 80s due to the increased cloud cover and rain chances.

Behind Tropical Depression Fred, we are also keeping a close eye on a tropical wave moving west across the Atlantic. This system could strengthen into a Tropical Depression over the weekend as it approaches the Leeward Islands.

