New building being used for law enforcement in Bulloch County

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has expanded into new space they hope will let them train and handle cases more effectively.

The full staff is now ten times bigger than it was generations ago. With that growth, they’ve now moved into a new training building across from the jail, giving them room to bring all 135 employees together at once rather than squeezing people into whatever space they could find like the courtroom.

Next-door, they moved into the county transportation department’s old headquarters. Eight investigators now have private offices to work and interview people without being disrupted or disrupting others.

“What we’ve seen is, bringing our investigators out to another building gives them time to work on their cases a little better and away from noise,” said Sheriff Noel Brown.

Patrol division deputies will expand into the newly-vacated space the investigators left behind.

Investigators also have their own evidence lab, large enough to drive cars and trucks in for processing.

