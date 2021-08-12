New program aims to help Gullah Geechee keep their land

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Coming off the heels of passing two land management ordinances just a few weeks back, another step forward was made Thursday that will help Gullah Geechee people preserve their land and culture.

The new project will fill out Gullah family trees to clarify hereditary land ownership.

“We have some great momentum going and this is another step from one of the recommendations from the task force in clearing titles and helping folks use their land as they see fit,” HHI Land and Cultural Preservation Task Force Chairman Lavon Stevens said.

Stevens was one of many people in attendance Thursday morning to start a heritage tracing program at USCB-Hilton Head in partnership with the heritage library.

“This is a huge step in clearing up a lot of the titles and again, helping people use the land as they see fit.”

Tracing genealogy of Gullah families helps with heirs’ property. That’s land that’s been passed down generations without a will, leaving questions as to who owns it. And this is where the library comes into play.

“We have a handpicked team of experienced genealogists.”

They will help find evidence of what land is owned by these Gullah families.

“The first step in the legal process is to identify as many living descendants of the deed holder and that’s where we come in,” Heritage Library Heirs Property Family Research Center Project Director Linda Piekut said.

It’s one of 30+ recommendations Steven’s task force has made, all with one goal.

“The task force that I lead is all about preserving the culture. Preserving the culture means that we have to have the land because the people are on the land without the people actually being here, because the people are the culture.”

The cooperation between the Gullah task force, the heritage library and USCB all comes together for the first step in a larger process. Once the heritage is traced by this project, it will be up to the families to do the legal work themselves, in order to keep their land.

