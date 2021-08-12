Pedestrian killed in overnight Beaufort County crash

Sky Cams
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died just after midnight Thursday after being struck by a pickup truck.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died just after midnight Thursday after being struck by a pickup truck.

The crash happened at 12:07 a.m. on May River Road near Buckwalter Parkway in Beaufort County, Cpl. Matt Southern said.

The driver of a 2005 Dodge pickup truck traveling west on May River Road struck the pedestrian who was also walking westbound, Southern said.

The pedestrian died at the scene from the injuries suffered in the crash.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the pedestrian’s identity.

The crash remains under investigation.

