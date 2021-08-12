Refurbishing Sergeant Jasper Golf Club in Ridgeland

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During the Palmetto Championship, former PGA Tour professional Michael Sims heard about Congaree’s plans to refurbish Sergeant Jasper Golf Club and turn the nine-hole course in Ridgeland into a place where local junior golfers and high school teams can play for free.

Sims liked the idea so much that he wanted to help. So, he set up a fundraiser, a 108-hole one-day marathon, for which he accepted donations and pledges and ended up raising more than $7,000 to contribute to the project at The Sarge. He says this is his way of helping introduce the game he loves to more people at The Sarge.

“Anytime you can provide a place for community is what this game is all about. It’s given me so much, to be able to see something like this take place is just phenomenal. And obviously, with the Congaree Foundation and the things they have set up, it just seemed like it was a no-brainer once I decided to go do this 108-hole hike to help try and raise some funds for it. The thing I love most about it is the access for kids and the high schools and stuff like that along with everybody else. It’s a community-driven effort, which is what really inspired me. The game has given me so much, how can I figure out a way to give back? And that’s why I fell back in love with this game. It’s through my friendships and seeing what they do for the game and how they can positively impact it,” Sims said.

Sims caddied for a friend at the U.S. Open at Torey Pines and did his fundraiser the Monday after the Open in Oceanside, California. He walked all 108 holes at the hilly Goat Hill Park course and says all that work was worth every step to improve access to golf.

“It was a lot of fun. So, this is my third time doing the 108-hole hike. I did it once for Frosted Faces and then I did it for a local organization in Oceanside, so third time doing it, I felt a little more comfortable doing it. No light issues, we started at 5:30 in the morning, first ball in the air goes off at 5:30. There were nine of us this go-round, so we split off into threesomes and then we just made loops the entire day. It’s just non-stop go and go and go and go. I think it took us 11 hours and 49 minutes, is what we tallied it. So, just a lot of fun, how can you not be amped up to go do this? It equals about 23-miles of walking. I mean, it’s just a blast,” Sims explained.

