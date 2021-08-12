Savannah City Council votes to keep same millage rate; means increase in property taxes for some

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s property tax rate will remain the same. City Council members considered keeping the tax, or millage rate, the same as last year’s or rolling it back to a lower rate of 12.4 at Thursday’s meeting.

The proposed millage rate of 12.739 mills is the same as the final proposed rate from last year. In simple terms, Savannah residents will pay $12.73 for every $1,000 their property is worth.

During Thursday’s meetings, council heard the thoughts of residents, many voicing concerns over keeping the current rate. Some council members agreed with those citizens, pointing out that when the rate stays the same, your tax bill still goes up if your property value increased.

Alderwoman At-large Kesha Gibson-Carter made a motion to use a rate that would adjust for increased property value. That was voted down 6-3.

A second motion to approve keeping the property tax rate the same was adopted, also 6-3.

“Mayor Johnson, just like one of the constituents said...individuals on fixed incomes will be affected by this. Thank you,” Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely said.

“They’re affected by whatever we do. Thank you,” Mayor Van Johnson replied.

“Yes, they are,” Alderwoman Miller-Blakely responded.

Again, the millage rate remains the same at 12.739. If the city had used the adjusted, lower rate, interim City Manager Heath Lloyd said it would leave the city budget short by $2 million.

