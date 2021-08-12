SC reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, total case count more than 650K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 3,155 newly-detected cases of COVID-19 and a dozen deaths.

The latest data from Thursday’s report included 2,181 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 974 cases detected by rapid tests. The report included 12 deaths, consisting of nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths and three probably attributable to COVID-19, the agency said.

Among confirmed deaths, three were reported in Lowcountry counties, with one each in Beaufort, Charleston and Dorchester Counties. There was one probable death also reported in Dorchester County.

The results came from 19,126 tests conducted with a percent positive of 16.2%, up from 13.8% reported on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 651,787 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 531,483 cases detected using PCR tests and 120,304 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,007 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 8,823 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,184 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed almost 8.8 million tests since the pandemic began.







