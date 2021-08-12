Toombs Co. hospital seeing impact of COVID cases surge

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Doctors at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital say they’re in the third week of a COVID-19 surge that started at the end of July.

With this surge they’re at full capacity and even excess capacity at times.

Dr. Karen McColl, the Chief Medical Officer says they have 57 beds and since this surge they’ve consistently reached either full capacity or excess capacity. Thursday, she says, is their lowest number of COVID patients this week: 35.

“Each surge that we have had at Meadows has been a little worse. The one we had in the summer of last year we thought was bad. The surge we had in January and February, we thought ok this is the worst it can get. The surge we are having right now is worse than the one we had in January,” Dr. McColl said.

Currently more than 63 percent of the inpatients at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital are being treated for COVID-19. McColl says this is the highest rate of patients they’ve had since March 2020.

“We’re full in the ICU, we’re full in the PCU which is the Progressive Care Unit and we, today due to some discharges and transfers that occurred last night we do have some movement in our Med Surg Unit, however our critically ill COVID patients need support in the ICU and PCU,” Dr. McColl said.

Dr. McColl says there aren’t any more beds in the inpatient unit, which means some patients are being held in other units like the Emergency Department. Some COVID-19 patients are even having to be transferred.

“Those patients who are critically ill we are trying to transfer to other sister hospitals here in the state of Georgia if we can, but we have had to transfer out of state,” she said.

Dr. McColl says she hopes the community sees the crisis we’re in.

“We’re seeing patients that are as young as late 20′s, early 30′s. Patients who are much younger than what we are traditionally seeing in the previous surges, so that is very disturbing,” Dr. McColl said.

Dr. McColl says staffing is a big issue they’re facing. They’ve had to temporarily close things like the Immediate Care Office, so they could move those clinicians to the hospital.

“We’re very concerned because the numbers that we’re seeing it is certainly very possible that we’re going to need more staff to care for them,” Dr. McColl said.

The vast majority of these patients, Dr. McColl says, are unvaccinated.

“We are seeing the vaccinated patients who occasionally do get hospitalized recover faster and go home in a shorter period of time,” she said.

The DPH reports that 29 percent of Toombs County’s population is fully vaccinated. McColl says they need 75%-80% vaccinated to hopefully see declining rates.

Kristian Kirkland, the Nurse Manager at the Toombs County Health Department says they’re seeing an increase in people wanting the vaccine across the age spectrum. He’s seeing people who are 12 years old all the way up to the oldest members in the community.

Kirkland says they vaccinate between 20-40 people every day. At first, Kirkland says he saw a lot of hesitancy in the community. However, now those people are starting to open to the opportunity.

“With our number of cases increasing we have seen an increase also in vaccination right here at the health department. Whereas a couple months ago people weren’t sure. Now that they’re seeing younger people be infected by this disease, they’re saying now is the time for me to get vaccinated,” Kirkland said.

The Southeast Health District is also urging people to get vaccinated through their “I Said Yes” campaign. Each county is using local influencers, like pastors, physicians, and teachers to share why they got vaccinated.

