Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before entering New Orleans restaurants, bars, and other venues, including the Caesars Superdome, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Thursday, Aug. 12.

New Orleans will become one of the first cities in the country to issue such a mandate.

The order goes into effect on Aug. 16.

“We have no choice,” Cantrell said in a press conference Thursday. “The situation is dire. We are out of time. The COVID outbreak is severe and pushing our hospitals and first responders for 18 months. The people of New Orleans are at the brink.”

No capacity limits have been announced.

New York City and San Francisco have announced similar measures.

Many restaurants and venues in the city have already implemented their own vaccine mandates.

A mask mandate was issued on July 30, along with a vaccine requirement for city works and contractors.

Several major events have been canceled as the Delta variant strains hospitals and staffing, including Jazz Fest, the Red Dress Run, and Gretna Fest.

