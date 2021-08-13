Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue

Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is warning investors the delta COVID variant could impact its future revenues.

The company is predicting bookings will be volatile over the next several months.

That guidance comes after Airbnb reported earnings grew nearly 300% during its second quarter.

The company is forecasting even more revenue for its third quarter, $1.9 billion, which is well above the $1.3 billion it reported last quarter.

The company’s stock is currently trading more than 30% below its high in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Two people shot at Lincoln, East Anderson in Savannah
Memorial Health urging people without COVID symptoms to not seek testing in emergency department
The Glynn County Police Department
Glynn Co. officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ due to COVID-19, according to police department

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base briefly locked down amid report of gunman
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
City of Vidalia
Vidalia leaders beginning plan to fix ‘brown water’ issue