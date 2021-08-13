Sky Cams
Beamer looking to build year one at South Carolina

It’s a new era of South Carolina football as Shane Beamer takes over as the 36th head coach in the program’s history.
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC...
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 19,2021 at the Wynfrey Hotel,Hoover,Alabama. (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)(Jimmie Mitchell | SEC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - It's a new era of South Carolina football as Shane Beamer takes over as the 36th head coach in the program's history.

Beamer takes over a team coming off back to back eight-loss seasons.

The 2021 squad returns 14 starters from last year’s 2-8 team, including former Bradwell Institute star Kevin Harris. The junior running back led the SEC in rushing yards a year ago, and will be counted on to help lead the Gamecock offense which also returns four starting offensive linemen.

Beamer brings excitement to Columbia- and he wants to see growth out of his first team in 2021.

“We talk all the time about to truly grow, you have to have a great spirit about yourself and be uncomfortable. Being uncomfortable leads to great growth. We’re trying to put our guys in situations in practice that are tough and challenging, mentally and physically. We want to create those now in August, because they’re going to come up in Williams Brice stadium on September 4,” Beamer said. “They’re going to come up in Greenville, North Carolina in week two. They’re going to come up in Athens, Georgia in week three. We’re just trying to prepare our guys as much for those moments as we can with things that we simulate in practice.”

Harris had back surgery over the summer and missed all of preseason practice so far. The Hinesville native says he isn’t sure when he’ll be cleared to return, but believes he’ll be back for the season opener on Sept. 4 when the Gamecocks host Eastern Illinois for a 7:00 P.M. kickoff.

The Gamecocks were picked to finish sixth in the SEC preseason polls.

