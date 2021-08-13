Chatham Co. commissioners receive COVID-19 update as case surge continues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County commissioners received a COVID-19 update at the commission meeting on Friday.

Commissioners heard a lot of familiar information about COVID in the community, like how research shows the Delta variant of the virus is nearly twice as contagious as the original strain, and how across Georgia, about 90 percent of patients in hospitals for COVID are unvaccinated.

Chatham County Health Department Administrator Dr. Chris Rustin told commissioners that’s a striking statistic and followed up saying that’s why health leaders continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Dr. Rustin noted the COVID testing numbers at the Savannah Civic Center, saying on Monday, they administered just over 700 tests. Thursday, more than one thousand people drove through that line in seven hours.

“We’re still encouraging people, that if they’re sick, to get tested. The data helps us really gauge where we are within this pandemic, and also helps a person know their status obviously, whether or not they need to stay home and stay away from people,” Dr. Rustin said.

Chairman Chester Ellis also called on Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher to address rumors about the jail letting inmates go because of COVID cases. Sheriff Wilcher said that’s not true, adding he can’t let inmates go unless they’ve been tried, had their case dismissed or isn’t prosecuted.

As far as those vaccinated in the detention center, Sheriff Wilcher says only about 12 percent of the 1,286 inmates have asked for and received the vaccine.

