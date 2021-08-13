Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham County leaders discuss challenges facing E-911 center

(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders say non-emergency calls to the E-911 center continue to be a problem, tying up lines and dispatchers and wasting precious time for real emergencies.

During Friday’s Chatham County Commission meeting, Chairman Chester Ellis mentioned one of the issues facing the county’s E-911 center staff level is COVID.

“We’ve not had what I would call an outbreak. We have had someone who had mild symptoms, and I would think most of the folks out there are vaccinated. They’ve been very good about that because of concern for their health,” said Chatham County Manager Lee Smith.

Smith said the 911 center is currently down 20 dispatchers. Even with those open positions, he said they’re still able to staff all the phones. He added even though they aren’t able to spread telecommunicators out in the space that they have in the E-911 center, they do have up plexiglass dividers, and clean the work spaces regularly.

Smith explained peak times for calls tend to be Wednesdays, Friday nights and Saturdays.

“You have times when it’s just busy. You can never staff enough for what I call peaks. We staff for the average,” said Smith.

If callers notice a wait, that could be because dispatchers are helping people, staying on the line until first responders get to the scene, or they’re having to take non-emergency calls from folks having issues with their water lines, for example.

“45-percent of our calls that our call takers get are non-emergency. I don’t need to be...and I know your water is important. But quite frankly, the guy that’s laying on his living room floor and his children and wife is standing over him is more important than your water problem,” Smith said.

Smith encouraged people with non-emergency calls to download the My Chatham app on their phones, or visit My Chatham on the county website, and report issues through that.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Two people shot at Lincoln, East Anderson in Savannah
Memorial Health urging people without COVID symptoms to not seek testing in emergency department
The Glynn County Police Department
Glynn Co. officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ due to COVID-19, according to police department

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Rural hospitals implementing precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19
Rural hospitals implementing precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19
‘It’s only the first week’: Parent concerned as local health facilities experience COVID test surge
Richmond Hill student pleads for community to take COVID seriously