Chatham County leaders discuss challenges facing E-911 center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders say non-emergency calls to the E-911 center continue to be a problem, tying up lines and dispatchers and wasting precious time for real emergencies.

During Friday’s Chatham County Commission meeting, Chairman Chester Ellis mentioned one of the issues facing the county’s E-911 center staff level is COVID.

“We’ve not had what I would call an outbreak. We have had someone who had mild symptoms, and I would think most of the folks out there are vaccinated. They’ve been very good about that because of concern for their health,” said Chatham County Manager Lee Smith.

Smith said the 911 center is currently down 20 dispatchers. Even with those open positions, he said they’re still able to staff all the phones. He added even though they aren’t able to spread telecommunicators out in the space that they have in the E-911 center, they do have up plexiglass dividers, and clean the work spaces regularly.

Smith explained peak times for calls tend to be Wednesdays, Friday nights and Saturdays.

“You have times when it’s just busy. You can never staff enough for what I call peaks. We staff for the average,” said Smith.

If callers notice a wait, that could be because dispatchers are helping people, staying on the line until first responders get to the scene, or they’re having to take non-emergency calls from folks having issues with their water lines, for example.

“45-percent of our calls that our call takers get are non-emergency. I don’t need to be...and I know your water is important. But quite frankly, the guy that’s laying on his living room floor and his children and wife is standing over him is more important than your water problem,” Smith said.

Smith encouraged people with non-emergency calls to download the My Chatham app on their phones, or visit My Chatham on the county website, and report issues through that.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.