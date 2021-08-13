City of Vidalia renovating downtown property

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Vidalia announced it would be renovating an area in the heart of downtown to stimulate economic growth in the community.

Finding a new use for the location has city officials excited.

The Econo Lodge has been around for more than 20 years and over time, Mayor Doug Roper says it’s become an area for criminal activity.

“We want to develop this property out and have an economic impact for the betterment of our community for years to come,” Mayor Roper said.

The mayor says the motel, in the heart of downtown Vidalia, hasn’t always been in a positive light.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to deal with an uptick in drugs, violence, gang activity. Just criminal activity in general,” Mayor Roper said.

That’s why he says the city has wanted to do something about it for a while.

“We want this area to thrive,” he said.

The process really picked up over the last eight months. Mayor Roper says the motel didn’t have to sell, but they decided to. By Nov. 1, the motel will be shut down and the city will own the large plot of land.

“This can be the hub. Everything else can branch off this future development,’ Mayor Roper said.

In June, the city created its first Downtown Development Authority. Mayor Roper says the DDA will oversee the future development of the property as their very first project.

“The direction we see, is breaking it into two halves. We have a community partner that is interested in one half of that with a project in mind and then we’ll be left to decide how we further develop the other half of the project,” he said.

Mayor Roper says it’s an exciting time for them because this purchase is expected to make an immediate impact in the area.

