Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington was placed on lockdown Friday after a report that an armed person was spotted on the grounds after local police said shots were heard on streets near the base and a gunman ran onto the grounds.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page saying the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base. The naval support facility at the north end of the base is used by Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the fleet of green helicopters that carry the president and vice president.

“If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent,” the post said. “If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT.”

Officials initially said they were looking for two people, but a later report said only one person was at large, a man with dreadlocks wearing blue or green pants and a white tank top.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said D.C. officers were responding to a report of shots heard near the base when the suspects ran onto the grounds. Police said they had no reports of any shooting victims. A line of cars sat on the road at one entrance as security personnel blocked routes while police searched.

The 905-acre base in southeast Washington houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Just last week, a Pentagon police officer was stabbed to death after a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building. A suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. In that violence, the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily place on lockdown.

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known...

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Two people shot at Lincoln, East Anderson in Savannah
Memorial Health urging people without COVID symptoms to not seek testing in emergency department
The Glynn County Police Department
Glynn Co. officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ due to COVID-19, according to police department

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization
The front of a supermarket in Las Vegas collapsed on Friday.
4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada
Adolfo Navarret, a supervisor at La Bonita, said the collapse Friday was quite shocking and...
'Out of the blue, it just happened': Worker describes collapse of supermarket front