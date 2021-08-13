Exploring Our Parks: Jack Hill State Park

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With COVID-19 cases rising, you may be looking for an outdoor way to spend time with the family this weekend. As part of our “Exploring Our Parks” series, we traveled to Reidsville to check out a state park that’s changed it’s name a few times but not its identity.

“”We’re mostly known for recreation here.”

Jack Hill State Park sits on 462 acres of coastal plain land in Tattnall County.

“We have our 12-acre lake out here that people like to boat and fish. We also have an 18-hole golf course and foot golf course,” said Royce Johnson, Manager of Jack Hill State Park.

The General Assembly set aside funds for six state parks in 1956, including what was then Reidsville State Park.

“In 1960, it got a name change and it went from Reidsville Park to Gordonia-Alatamaha State Park. It was named after a flower that was found on the Altamaha River in 1756 by William Bartram,” Johnson said.

The park went through one more change last year when it was renamed in honor of the former state senator who was one of the park’s biggest supporters.

If you want to get back to nature, the park includes a nature trail, picnic areas, or spots along the lake to sit and relax. And when you need a cool down...

“We have a splash pad here that is free to the public, open every day 10 to 5 and people love that especially out in the heat to cool off,” said Johnson.

Brazell’s Creek Golf Course is an 18-hole course within the park that plays like two courses in one.

“The front nine and the back nine are very different. The front nine has got lots of trees and the back nine is old cow pasture, that’s when you drive back, it’s just open field.”

Brazell’s Creek is also foot-wedge friendly, establishing a Foot Golf course as well.

While Jack Hill State Park is close enough to be a daytrip from Savannah.

“Most of our guests like to spend the night,” Johnson says.

The park has 29 campsites for trailers, RVs or tents, and also 10 cottages to rent where you can rough it for a night or a weekend.

For information about Jack Hill State Park in Reidsville, click here.

