Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip

A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The Census Bureau is due to release new data on the nation's changing population. The numbers scheduled to come out Thursday, Aug. 12 will show that dozens of counties across 18 states no longer have a majority racial or ethnic group.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Newly released Census figures show that Georgia is growing ever more urban and ever more diverse. A shift in population continues toward metro Atlanta and away from the rural areas that were once the backbone of the state.

The state’s fastest growing areas remain in the suburbs of Atlanta, Savannah and Augusta. Bryan County south of Savannah grew by 48% over the decade. Metro Atlanta’s core counties didn’t grow as rapidly, but all added large numbers of people.

The share of Georgia’s residents who identify as white and non-Hispanic shrank to 50.1%, the lowest on record. The numbers set the stage for Georgia lawmakers to redraw congressional seats and legislative seats.

