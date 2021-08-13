Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly released Census figures show that Georgia is growing ever more urban and ever more diverse.

A shift in population continues toward metro Atlanta and away from the rural areas that were once the backbone of the state. The state’s fastest growing areas remain in the suburbs of Atlanta, Savannah, and Augusta.

Bryan County, south of Savannah, grew by 48% over the decade.

Metro Atlanta’s core counties didn’t grow as rapidly, but all added large numbers of people. The share of Georgia’s residents who identify as white and non-Hispanic shrank to 50.1%, the lowest on record.

The numbers set the stage for Georgia lawmakers to redraw congressional seats and legislative seats.

