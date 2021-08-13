Sky Cams
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip

Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau has issued its most detailed portrait yet of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade. The agency on Thursday released a trove of demographic data that will used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Newly released Census figures show that Georgia is growing ever more urban and ever more diverse.

A shift in population continues toward metro Atlanta and away from the rural areas that were once the backbone of the state. The state’s fastest growing areas remain in the suburbs of Atlanta, Savannah, and Augusta.

Bryan County, south of Savannah, grew by 48% over the decade.

Metro Atlanta’s core counties didn’t grow as rapidly, but all added large numbers of people. The share of Georgia’s residents who identify as white and non-Hispanic shrank to 50.1%, the lowest on record.

The numbers set the stage for Georgia lawmakers to redraw congressional seats and legislative seats.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

