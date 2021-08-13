Sky Cams
Georgia Tech football looks to create buzz in 2021

The first two seasons under Geoff Collins have been filled with growing pains for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
In this Saturday, Sept 19, 2020 photo, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs against...
In this Saturday, Sept 19, 2020 photo, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs against UCF, in Atlanta. UCF won 49-21. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The first two seasons under Geoff Collins have been filled with growing pains for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

After reconstructing the program from the triple option attack of Paul Johnson, Collins and the Jackets believe this is the year they’ll show what they’ve been building.

The Jackets have won just six games in Collins’ two seasons, but have an enthusiasm entering the 2021 season.

Quarterback Jeff Sims returns after starting all ten games as a true freshman, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs will look to build off his freshman campaign in which he led the Jackets in all purpose yards and touchdowns.

After two years of rebuilding- Collins says there is reason to believe Tech will show improvement. One of those is the focus he’s seeing in his team this preseason.

“Were here. we really love each other. We feel confident in the direction we’re going, we’ve put in the work. We’ve taken our lumps. Now its time to take the next step,” Collins said. “It’s exciting, just how they can dial in, how they can focus, show respect, give respect. All of those things, is really cool. Its just a good vibe, it’s a good demeanor that they have right now. we just have to continue to build on that as we go throughout the preseason.”

Tech is one of the youngest teams in the country with just 14 juniors and 12 seniors on the 2021 roster.

They begin the season hosting Northern Illinois at Bobby Dodd Stadium September 4 at 7:30 P.M.

